Like millions of other collegiate athletes around America, Katie Rainsberger took the cancellation of the spring sports season with much heartache and pain.
Rainsberger, a 2016 Air Academy High School graduate in her junior year at University of Washington, returned to her parents’ Skyway home last month. She is taking classes online to finish out the semester and will remain in Colorado Springs.
The track athlete’s world was turned upside down on March 12 while she was in Albuquerque preparing for the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships. Her family was in attendance, along with two of her former high school coaches, Phil Roiko and Steve Rischling.
Rainsberger was there to compete in the 3000 meters and distance medley relay. At about noon, while on the track at the Albuquerque Convention Center, she started hearing rumblings and had the feeling that “something was off.”
During lunch, Huskies head coach Maurica Powell told the team the meet was canceled. Rainsberger pleaded for Powell to put her on the track so she could “rip a 3K.”
Rainsberger was so dejected, she decided not to return to Washington. “I returned home because in this hard time I wanted to be with my family,” she said. “I also did not want to return to Seattle, given that it was once a hotspot for the virus.
“I also had a feeling spring term was going to be online, and as such I would be able to attend from Colorado. I had a roommate mail me some things. But I’m mainly living off my NCAA bag and my mom’s closet.”
Rainsberger’s mom, Lisa, understands all too well the pain her daughter is experiencing. Lisa was supposed to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20. On March 13, Boston Marathon organizers postponed the event to Sept. 14.
Lisa won the 1985 Boston Marathon and was set to be honored this year as an ambassador.
“It’s like, ‘What can you do,’” Lisa said. “Katie’s disappointed, but she is still very focused and she will not let this detour her.”
Added Katie: “My mom has helped me understand the bigger picture and to find joy in the little things. There is so much more out there and I am just so grateful to have my family and my health.”
Katie was having the best indoor season of her career. Her time of 8 minutes, 56 seconds in the 3000, and 4:12 in the 1500 ranked among the best in school history. Rainsberger also anchored the DMR team to one of the best times in the country (third 10:56).
She’s had some time to think over the past few weeks as she ponders her future. She is majoring in medical anthropology and has one year each of indoor and outdoor eligibility remaining.
“I know it’s more complicated than eligibility,” Rainsberger said. “I know that the financial side and the little rules will make it more complicated. We will see how that plays out.”
Rainsberger will spend the next few months living and training from home.
“There are so many new trails I can explore, so I am planning on exploring them all,’ she said. “I hope to keep in touch with teammates through Zoom, and our family has been having game night every night, which has been fun.”