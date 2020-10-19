The water in Fountain Creek takes a wild ride on its 75-mile journey.
Historically known as Fontaine qui Bouille (“boiling fountain”), the water in Fountain Creek takes an exciting journey as it tumbles down Ute Pass, then turns south to eventually converge with the Arkansas River in Pueblo. During high runoff periods, the “boiling” water can erode vulnerable creek banks, which contributes excessive sediment loads and reduces water quality. And, given our unique weather patterns and intense thunderstorms, flash floods are somewhat common.
Meanwhile, Monument Creek and other Fountain Creek tributaries descend from high elevations downstream to their confluence with Fountain Creek. Unstable reaches of these tributaries can negatively impact water quality via excessive erosion and sedimentation. (This situation is compounded when fertilizer and other pollutant-laden runoff enters the stormwater drainage network.)
Channel instability impacts our watershed’s erosion and sedimentation process, which results in other issues:
• Significant risk to nearby roads, buildings, and other infrastructure.
• Loss of ranch land to land owners — The owner of Frost Ranch south of Fountain notes that his ranch is literally losing property from Fountain Creek’s erosion. “We have a big cut bank, which we refer to as the Great Wall,” says Jay Frost. “It’s 60 feet tall and a quarter of a mile long — and growing.”
• Destruction of wildlife habitat — Ecosystem health along and within Fountain Creek is based on water quality, water quantity and flow, and a level of stability. To improve wildlife habits, we need to make unstable portions of the creek relatively stable.
In our watershed, we have a unique environment — and a unique responsibility.
Here in the Fountain Creek Watershed, we live in a wonderfully diverse natural area. We hike, bike, fish, paddleboard, camp, and recreate along our creeks, ponds, and wetlands. This delightful diversity makes our watershed truly amazing AND truly challenging! Thankfully, in 2009, the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District was established to address water-quality improvement projects.
What are the 6 different categories of water-quality improvement projects?
The Fountain Creek Watershed Capital Improvement Plan addresses erosion, sediment transport, and flooding concerns. This plan identifies the 6 different types of projects the District actively pursues:
1. Slowing the flow in Fountain Creek by increasing the sinuosity, thereby lengthening the creek and reducing erosion potential
2. Installing grade-control structures to reduce channel bed downcutting
3. Stabilizing eroding banks through regrading and revegetation
4. Stabilizing high sediment-producing tributaries and watershed areas
5. Providing flood attenuation by reconnecting Fountain Creek with a functional floodplain and enhancing natural wetland areas
6. Adding side detention basins to improve flood control
How YOU can help: Reduce the use of fertilizer.
Lawn and garden fertilizer is rich in nitrogen and phosphorous. These nutrients cause algae to grow, which can harm our water quality. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers these tips:
• Apply fertilizers only when necessary and at the recommended amount.
• Follow product directions carefully and avoid application if there is a chance of rain.
• Once applied, use a soaker hose to reduce overwatering and prevent runoff.
Plus, you can landscape with low-water native plants!
Xeriscaping is landscaping using native plants, which have evolved to thrive under natural climate conditions. These plants need very little additional water beyond what Mother Nature provides.
Check out these free xeriscape demonstration gardens.
• PUEBLO: The Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Demonstration Xeriscape Garden, located near the Pueblo Municipal Airport, click for details
• COLORADO SPRINGS: Water Wise Demonstration Garden on Mesa Road and Cottonwood Creek Park Water Wise Garden on Dublin Blvd., click for details
In the past, Fountain Creek’s erosion, sedimentation, and flood control issues had been virtually ignored and left to deteriorate. Since 2009, the Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District has completed a number of improvement projects. Visit www.fountain-crk.org/to learn more.
Bill Banks is the executive director of the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District. The District was established in 2009, to manage, administer and fund capital improvements necessary to maintain critical infrastructure and improve the watershed for the benefit of everyone in the Fountain Creek watershed.