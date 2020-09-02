Eight years after plans were first drawn up, The Club at Flying Horse North golf course opened last week.
Designed by Phil Smith, the new mountain 18 plays just over 7,100 yards from the championship tees. Players are in the thick of the Black Forest holes 1 through 4, and 11 through 18. Holes 5 through 10 are on the plains. Pikes Peak is visible from just about any location.
Split rail fences boundary the course on both sides.
“Your experience builds as you go through your round of golf,” said Smith, who also designed the original Flying Horse main course that opened in 2005. “We let Mother Nature dictate the strategy. We didn’t try to overpower anything.”
The par 4 first hole is as breathtaking as any on the course. Pikes Peak and the Air Force Academy loom in the background as players hit from five different elevated tee boxes. The hole plays 431 yards from the gold tees, and 282 from the ladies tee box. The hole is just over 100 degrees downhill from the golds.
“It serves as a visually spectacular introduction to the Black Forest and the rest of the course,” Smith said.
As golfers wind their way through the first four holes, the course is both appealing to the eye and challenging.
“If you hit the balls in the trees, you can still have a shot,” Smith said.
The first par 5 is from the prairie side of the Palmer Divide. The 538-yard hole meanders gracefully downhill between strategically placed bunkers. The green is the smallest on the course.
“Our greens are like potato chips,” Smith said. “But when you get closer to the hole they’re more like 1 to 2 degrees. Tough, but not too tough.”
Hole 10 is the last prairie hole and the longest par 5 (569 yards). Smith designed the hole to only be reachable (on the green in two shots) on days when the wind is from the north. Carefully placed bunkers must be avoided on both the tee shot and second shot.
All four of the par 3s are pleasing to the eyes, but the 215-yard 15th is designed to create visual deception. The front bunker appears to be placed tightly to the green, but in reality it is located about 25 yards short. The green is the largest on the course.
Players end their round – most of the time – on the 518-yard par 5 18th. The entire hole is visible from the tee. The green is reachable in two shots but the green is very receptive and will yield few eagles and birdies.
Golfers can choose to end their day after 18, or play the par 3 100-yard 19th before heading to their cars.
“It’s the betting hole,” said Jake O’Dell, Flying Horse’s director of golf.
O’Dell has been with Flying Horse for about 15 years and is impressed with both of Smith’s Flying Horse designs. He finds the North course even more eye appealing than the original 18.
“When you have a tree-lined golf course you can have some site lines that can benefit a scratch player all the way up to someone who’s an 18 handicap,” O’Dell said. “Phil designed the course for the novice player to have a good time. You’re not grinding the entire time. You’re not having to be nervous the entire time.”
Fredo Killing is the managing director for The Club at Flying Horse. He previously served as the general manager at Cheyenne Mountain Resort before moving to Flying Horse in 2004.
“It’s been a long time, but now this course is open and it’s really fun,” said Killing, who played the course with about a dozen folks early last week. “The original drawing changed seven or eight times, but it’s not often you get this beautiful piece of land to build a golf course. You don’t have to push dirt and try to make something out of nothing. This is just an amazing facility.”
Several homes on lots 2-1/2 to 5 acres have already been built on the North course by Classic Homes. The company’s founder, Jeff Smith, was also on hand for media day.
McHenry said signature golf memberships are being offered. There are about 100 signature members to date, and about 350 members at the main course.
There is currently no clubhouse at the North course, but McHenry said there are future plans to build one.
“We are pleased to offer 36 holes of championship golf for a distinctive experience,” she said.