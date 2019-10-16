Volunteers are needed at the Flying Horse Foundation to assist underserved, at-risk youth and walk beside them as they go through the foundation’s equine-assisted learning program.
No experience is required, but volunteers must be comfortable interacting with children and horses. There is a minimum commitment to three hours per week per 12 sessions. Interested volunteers will be required to undergo a background check and screening process. Volunteers must be able to walk on uneven terrain for 30 minutes, and must be at least 21 years old.
Contact info@flyinghorsefoundation.org for more information on how to apply.