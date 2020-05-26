When First National Bank at Flying Horse opened earlier this month, it wasn’t the grand opening bank officials had planned.
“We had an opening without any ‘grand’ to it,” Quentin Leighty, bank president, said of the bank’s May 4 soft opening at 2768 North Gate Blvd. (80921).
“Sometime in the fall — maybe September or October — we will have a big bash to celebrate. We will combine it with our customer appreciation event for our Monument office, which had to be canceled due to the pandemic.”
Banks have been considered an essential business throughout the pandemic precautions, and the new First National Bank at Flying Horse never missed a beat. The building, which broke ground in April 2019, was completed on time and opened for business despite COVID-19 slowdowns in other industries. The new facility is an office and extension of the First Bank of Las Animas in Las Animas County.
“Luckily we were far enough along with the building that we were able to get to the finish line during the pandemic,” Leighty said. “It’s a unique time to open.”
The bank has social distancing measures in place as well as Plexiglass barriers between employees and customers. Masks are not required to be worn by customers as that “is kind of a problem at a bank,” Leighty said. There are six full-time employees and room to grow.
There is a drive-thru window and a 24-hour drive-up ATM.
“We’re fully open with social distancing. We’d love for people to come in and see us,” Leighty said.
The building was designed to fit in with the aesthetics of the Flying Horse community.
“It is an absolutely beautiful building. The design is gorgeous. It matches the Flying Horse architecture,” he said. “The outside is eye-catching and the inside doesn’t disappoint.”
Incorporated in the office’s state-of-the-art design are advanced security measures including “a higher level of security than ever before — twice the normal amount of cameras and a DVR system that allows us to track the neighborhood,” LED energy-saving lighting, an air conditioning system that saves energy and WiFi throughout the building, Leighty said.
While some areas of the banking industry have slowed during the pandemic, mortgage refinancing and construction loans have kept this bank quite busy.
“We have been working through e-services and our mobile site. It’s hard to open a new account if people don’t want to come inside the building, but we booked 285 PPP loans in two weeks for more than $27 million dollars” through the Small Business Administration Personal Paycheck Protection loan program offering relief to small businesses, Leighty said. “Our business model is really relationship-based community banking, but with this I saw we can do a little more than I realized through technology.”
He noted that the First National Bank of Las Animas has been in business since 1901, before the Federal Reserve was even created, and has weathered the 1918 influenza pandemic as well as wars, the Depression, 9/11, and the Great Recession.
The bank’s growth has been cautious and never overzealous.
“In 119 years this is our seventh office,” Leighty said of the Flying Horse office. “We’re going to be here for the long haul.”
The founding bank was chartered in Las Animas and also has offices in Las Animas, Monument (581 Highway 105), Rocky Ford, Fowler, La Junta and Ordway.
Leighty, who has worked with the company for 15 years, is the son of First National Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board Dale L. Leighty.
“So I’ve actually been involved with the bank since I was 3. I’m one of the shareholders,” he said. “I think it’s important for people to know we’re locally owned and operated.”
What does that mean for customers?
The bank states the reasons on its website:
• You’ll get a quicker decision regarding your banking needs.
• You won’t need to explain the challenges you face in ranching, farming or starting a business. We get it.
• Your money stays local – every loan we make is an investment in you, your family or your neighbors.
“A lot of banks call themselves community-oriented,” Leight said. “We are truly a community bank.”
Contact First National Bank at Flying Horse at 719-955-5577 or 1-888-405-4155, or via its website (fnblasanimas.com/flying-horse/) or Facebook page (facebook.com/FNBatFlyingHorseColoradoSprings/).