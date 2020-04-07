In late May 1950, a fire in a workshop at the Pikeview Mine lit up the sky!
Just after midnight, the mine’s watchman spotted smoke coming from the building, a short distance from the mine. An alarm set the mineworkers into firefighting mode, and the county fire department was alerted. As the fire worsened, the Colorado Spring fire department sent trucks from Station 4. At the time, Pikeview was well out of Colorado Springs, which ended below Fillmore Street.
The fire companies sprayed the buildings with water, but it was mainly to keep it from spreading to other buildings and the town. Sparks were landing all over the area. The old houses in the community were mainly of frame construction and many were vacant. The majority of the mine buildings were of concrete and metal.
With the light of day, the fire had been extinguished. The railroad, which passed near the site, had stopped a couple of southbound trains, as several fire hoses crossed their tracks.
The early records of the mine were lost in the fire, and much of the maintenance equipment had been lost, too. The mine continued operating, but some of the maintenance work had to be done up in Cripple Creek until a new shop building was built.
Today there is no sign of the mine or the town located near the intersection of Mark Dabling and South Rockrimmon. As I visited the New Day Cafe on Delmonico Drive recently, I noticed that the restaurant windows look out on where the mine was located now apartments and condos cover the site. Big office buildings stand where the town stood, but trains still rumble through.
Yes, I am already nostalgic about sitting there enjoying a great breakfast and am looking forward to being beyond this crisis!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.