Despite the negative impact it has had on the world, the COVID-19 pandemic nonetheless has provided me with limitless opportunities to explore numerous avenues of self-expression.
It was on Monday, March 16 that the pandemic prompted many local establishments to close its doors. My wife, Peggy, said this lockdown period would offer me a chance to accomplish things I had been putting off for some time. As usual, she was right.
Accepting her challenge, I said I would write a best-selling play, find a cure for cancer and work to end world hunger. My only request was that she talk me out of it. She shook her head and walked away, mumbling something about her taking a much-needed vacation. I wonder if it was something I said.
No sooner did Peggy suggest this we both fell ill and feared we might have contracted the deadly virus. Fortunately, it turned out to be only a bad chest cold. You know the kind, lots of phlegm and sneezing and coughing and … well, you get the picture. We returned to normalcy two weeks later. Glad to be on my feet again, I began chipping away at my “to-do” list.
I immersed myself in reading the world’s beloved, most timeless literary classics: Batman meets the Vengeful Ragman, Superman vs. Doomsday and Wonder Woman and the Huntress vs. the Joker. I even explored The Best of Archie Comics, all in an effort to enrich and expand my ever-inquisitive pea-sized brain.
Of course, I wrote daily, filling journals about my new adventures. Also, I amassed enough future "Life Happens" material to rival the number of pages contained in Russian writer Leo Tolstoy’s literary masterpiece, “War and Peace.” OK, I didn’t actually accumulate that much. However, there’s nothing wrong with having imagined I did so.
I even dusted off my sketch pads and canvasses and revisited my commercial art background, taking to the colored pencils and paintbrushes as a fish does to water. I am especially proud for not having splattered paint on Peggy’s kitchen curtains and, particularly, on Peggy.
Now, Pikes Peak Newspapers employees know I love to bake birthday cakes and holiday cookies. Thanks to COVID-19, I had time to explore mouthwatering food dishes I never knew existed outside my culinary comfort zone. Because of my perseverance, I now can offer colleagues new and exciting taste bud thrills for which Betty Crocker would be (ahem) proud.
I am especially proud for having faithfully exercised social distancing practices and isolating myself from contracting the virus from others. However, I must confess, weeks of isolation and social distancing tested my resolve, prompting me to visit a local restaurant for what became a memorable culinary experience.
Webster’s doesn’t have the words to describe the restaurants’ exceptional menu. The meat was so tender and juicy, and the potatoes, like airy snowflakes, melted the moment they landed on my tongue. For some reason, I can’t remember the name of the restaurant. However, I will never forget the two large golden arches atop the buildings’ entrance.
Looking back at our lockdown period, I must say exploring my Hollywood handsome good looks probably was the best discovery. Again, Peggy shook her head and mumbled something about her taking a much-needed vacation. I wonder if it was something I said.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 20 years. Contact William with comments and ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.