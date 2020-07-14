When the pandemic, shutdowns, and work-from-home began, I had delusions of grandeur about everything I was going to accomplish.
I really thought I was going to run every day, read a book a week, learn Spanish, and reorganize all of my apartment’s storage.
Now, I look back on that naïve Kayah and have to laugh.
It’s been nearly four months, and I’ve managed to read only a handful of books and exercise probably three times a week, but that’s it. I know I’m not alone, because I hear similar stories from friends, each of whom had a grand plan for making sure their time at home was well spent.
There’s a whole issue here that warrants debating about whether each of our free moments needs to be angled toward productivity and why we have that urge in the first place, but I’ll leave that conversation to smarter minds than mine. Instead, I’m thinking about how these months have changed the way we spend our free time.
I don’t know about you, but for each of the books I’ve managed to read since March, I’ve felt much more comfortable taking the time to savor the words on the page, instead of rushing through. I’ve found myself wanting to discuss those books, the articles I’m reading, current events, and really dig deep into those topics — whether to the delight or despair of my partner, it’s hard to say.
Similarly, I see Pikes Peak Library District patrons checking things out from our physical and eLibrary shelves to dive deep, learn, and grow.
I have been blown away by the use of PPLD’s resources during the pandemic. It is so clear that our movies, music, magazines, eBooks, audiobooks, and more are helping you push through this time. Prior to the pandemic, our materials were certainly in demand — we circulated more than 8.2 million items in 2019 and patrons visited us more than 3.1 million times — but it feels like that demand has morphed and grown in the wake of the pandemic.
Our staff continue to receive calls from you with questions about book recommendations and more. People are turning out in droves to our free, online yoga classes, and watching online programs like our sourdough starter video in much bigger numbers than we could have hosted at an in-person program. When we reopened our doors on July 1 for limited indoor library services, our checkout numbers were nearly double that of the same day a week before. In the month of June alone, our community checked out more than 101,000 items.
We’ve changed what we’re offering and how we’re offering it to you, but the core of what we do is still the same. You have books you want to read, things you want to learn, questions you want answered, and new experiences in your community. We’re here to help you do all of the above.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.