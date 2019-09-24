You may spend decades putting money into your IRA and your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan. Eventually, you will want to take this money out. How can you make the best use of these funds?
Here’s some background: When you turn 70½, you need to start making withdrawals — called required minimum distributions — from your traditional IRA and your 401(k) or similar plan, such as a 457(b) or 403(b). (A Roth IRA is not subject to these rules; you can essentially keep your account intact for as long as you like.) You can take more than the RMD, but if you don’t take at least the minimum (an amount based on your account balance and life expectancy), you’ll generally be taxed at 50% of the amount you should have taken — so don’t forget these withdrawals.
Here, then, is the question: What should you do with the RMDs? If you need the entire amount to help support your lifestyle, take the money and use it. But what if you don’t need it all? Keeping in mind that the withdrawals are generally fully taxable at your personal income tax rate, there are some particularly smart ways in which you can use the money to help your family or, possibly, a charitable organization.
Here are a few suggestions:
• Help your grown children with their retirement accounts. They may not always be able to afford to “max out” on their IRAs. You can give $15,000 per year, per recipient, without incurring any gift taxes — an amount far higher than the current annual IRA contribution limit of $6,000 (or $7,000 for individuals 50 or older).
• Help your grandchildren pay for college. You might want to contribute to an investment specifically designed to build assets for college. Or if your grandchildren are already in college, you are free to simply write a check to the school to help cover tuition and other expenses.
• Help support a charitable organization. Due to recent changes in tax laws, many individuals now claim a standard deduction, rather than itemizing. As a result, there’s less of an incentive, from a tax standpoint, for people to contribute to charitable organizations. But if you’d still like to support a charitable group and gain potential tax benefits, you might want to consider moving some, or all, of your required distributions from your IRA to a charity. You can transfer up to $100,000 from your IRA in this type of qualified charitable distribution, thus meeting your RMD requirements without adding to your taxable income. This move might keep you in a lower tax bracket.
PJ Musilli is a financial adviser for Edward Jones