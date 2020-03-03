Out of breath, the young man ran into the locker room. He wanted to let the coach know that they couldn’t have football practice today.
The coach looked at him as the players were suiting up and with hands on hips said, “And, why in the name of Bear Bryant do you say that?” Between gasps for air, the lad said, “Because, someone left a bunch of junk on the field.”
The coach felt his blood pressure rise in his temples. He wondered what wise guy had dumped refuse on his beloved gridiron.
As he jogged out with the boy, he couldn’t help but laugh at the young lad. A Fred Sanford wannabe had not cluttered up the football field. Rather, there were blocking sleds scattered around the playing surface. With bursts of energy, the coach’s players would be spending time in the August sun crashing into the vertical cushioned pads. They weren’t obstacles. They were tools of the trade designed to toughen, strengthen and fine-tune a player’s timing. By plowing into those sleds, those boys would condition their legs and brains into a resonating serenade of athletic prowess.
Championship football teams spend enormous amounts of time and energy pushing their bodies to extreme measures. I doubt if any of those teenage boys showed up on the field and were surprised at the items the young boy had spotted. They weren’t stunned to run out on the field without a cheering crowd and an opposing team. They didn’t look to see if there was a concession stand teeming with hot dogs and nachos. They knew they were there to prepare for the season.
Football players know that there will be practices, sweat and occasional broken bones. They don’t think it is strange for the coach to send them to the weight room. They know there will be strategy meetings, coolers filled with Gatorade and an ample supply of wrapped ankles. After all is said and done, the final win/loss record of the season is often a measure of how well those boys practiced in the blood, sweat and sun.
The stars of a football stadium seem to understand a truth that many Christians don’t understand. In his new testament letters, the disciple Peter says that we should not ‘think it strange’ the fiery trial which is to certainly try us. While many of today’s preachers might say ‘God loves us and has a wonderful plan for our lives,’ the truth of the matter is that we will have our faith tested. If we examine the lives of the apostles, I am not sure any of them would have described their lives as ‘wonderful.’ The only one to die of natural causes was John, who lived into old age.
Just as those high school boys demonstrate their athletic skills, Christians are presented with difficult circumstances to give them an opportunity to demonstrate their faith. Whether it be a speeding ticket, a rude employee at a restaurant or an incapacitating illness, a Christian in these situations has chances to exhibit their faith in Jesus Christ.
We may be the closest thing those around us ever see of a God-like response to adversity. Indeed, our actions may be the only sermon some people hear. It’s almost game time. Let’s get our helmets and get on the field.
Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He works for the Department of Veterans Affairs and can be reached at tbarnugget@yahoo.com.