The holidays are officially here. Christmas music wafts over every PA system and the stores are chock-a-block full of decorations and shiny things. Nothing to do but embrace it. One brilliant way of assimilating with the Yuletide cheer is festive cocktails. Bring on the merriment!
Amongst the foremost classics is the Old Fashioned. Simple and elegant, this libation is sure to usher in the season’s warmest greetings. The only rub with the Old Fashioned is the duality of its simplicity. Composed of only whiskey, sugar and bitters, the cocktails has little to hide behind —only as good as the sum of its few parts.
While you should eschew bottom-shelf booze ($30 is satisfactory for a suitable 750ml of bourbon or rye) — and sure, you can buy pricier whiskey — a little known trick with the sugar is a cost-free way of enhancing any number of festive potations.
Toasted sugar is a balancing act. It’s sugar that’s been gently heated to a nutty brownness, short of caramelization. Think of perfectly toasted toast — it’s no longer just bread, and you sure don’t want to burn it.
“It doesn’t have (caramel’s) pronounced caramel flavor, but it tastes dramatically less sweet, with a richness uncharacteristic of plain sugar,” explains Stella Parks of Serious Eats, the food blog that’s received two James Beard Foundation awards. “It’s sort of like the umami of sweetness.”
While its creation takes some attention, it’s stupid simple (kinda like your Old Fashioned) and will elevate your curated cocktails to that nth degree.
TOASTED SUGAR
Directions
• Pour out granulated sugar, approximately one-fourth of an inch even thickness, into a glass or ceramic (not metal) baking dish.
• Bake it uncovered at 325 F for 20 minutes.
• After 20 minutes, thoroughly stir the sugar.
• Continue baking while checking and stirring every five minutes thereafter.
• Remove once sugar is, as Parks says, “a soft beige or manila-folder color” (up to another 20 minutes).
• After cooling, use for your potation of choice (make a simple syrup!), or as a direct substitute for white sugar in any recipe.
• Store in an airtight container.
Merry Christmas!
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.