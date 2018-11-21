In July 2017, Rockrimmon resident Racquel Dills was looking for a way stay active and fit.
“I was getting ready to turn 46 years old and I thought, ‘Eventually, one day, I’m going to have grandkids and I want to be able to keep up with my grandkids,’” she said. “I just happened to look at Groupon and I saw this Burn Boot Camp, and I said, ‘Oh, I can do this.’ They had a 2-for-1 special, so I signed (my husband) Andy up, too.”
Within weeks, Burn Boot Camp became a lifestyle and a passion for Racquel, until eventually she decided to go all-in.
On Oct. 16, Racquel and Andy became franchise partners/owners of the Briargate Burn Boot Camp location.
“We were passionate about it and we wanted to impact other lives the way it had impacted me,” said Racquel, who felt especially excited to work with local women in need of some fitness motivation. “I think women need that extra support because they have so many responsibilities and so many things they need to deal with on a daily basis,” she added.
When she first got involved with Burn Boot Camp, Racquel was teaching elementary students at The Vanguard School in southwest Colorado Springs. She would get up at 4:30 in the morning Monday through Friday to make it to Burn in time for the 5 a.m. class, then head back home to get ready for work. She also participated in weekend camps.
“I had more focus and more energy in the mornings,” she said. “And people were commenting, saying things like, ‘You have more definition in your arms. You look more toned.’ That inspired me to do more.
“It helped me balance out my teaching with my home life with everything that was going on. I started to get to know more about the women and more about the company and I told Andy, ‘I could own one of these.’”
This continued for months until Racquel and Andy were presented with an opportunity to purchase the Briargate location.
Andy, a ’93 graduate of the Air Force Academy and a recently retired lieutenant colonel, supported Racquel in her endeavor.
“I am probably more on board with the spiritual, emotional mental and physical (SEMP) part of what Burn Boot Camps are about,” said Andy, a regular participant with the Burn Boot Camp co-ed classes. “The more wholistic health people are in, the better they are for their communities, their families, better for their own health.
“This is a means to that end, but it’s not the end. It’s how you duplicate that. How you multiply that in your community, your church, your job, your school, into other people’s lives, and the people around them in their lives.”
Burn Boot Camp is the brainchild of Devan Kline, who lives in the Charlotte, N.C., area. In 2012, he hosted the first Burn Boot Camp in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. The program quickly gained popularity and became one of the fastest-growing boot camps around the Charlotte area.
With the support of the community, Devan and his wife, Morgan, opened their first facility, now known as the Headquarters gym. In less than two years, the brand garnered a following, and others wanted to be a part of the movement. Today, there are more than 170 Burn Boot Camps in the nation, with three in Colorado. The Dills run the only location in Colorado Springs.
Racquel spends about 15 hours a day — sometimes more — at her 7,000-square-foot Burn Boot Camp; it’s the third-largest one in the nation. Andy is there as often as time allows from his full-time government contracting job.
The Dills plan to have a relaunch party at their Burn location in February. Kline is expected to be there.
The Dills’ Burn Boot Camp has about 150 members. Saturday morning camps are free and open to the public.
“We would like to see this location grow to 300 to 400 people and then opening another one so we can reach more of Colorado Springs,” Racquel said. “We want to continue to cultivate this community of women.”
For more information on the Colorado Springs Burn Boot Camp location and how to register for classes and become a member, go to burnbootcamp.com/locations/colorado-springs-co.
You can also follow them on Facebook at Burn Boot Camp — Colorado Springs.