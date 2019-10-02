Alison Felix — vice president, economist and lead executive for the Denver branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City — will headline the 23rd University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum on Oct. 10 with forum director Tatiana Bailey.
Felix, who has given economic forecasts in Colorado Springs several times in recent years, will be the featured speaker on the national and Colorado economies. Bailey said she plans to use much of her presentation to talk about challenges and opportunities facing the Colorado Springs economy over the next five to 10 years.
“I wanted to try something new, and this format was well-received when I made a presentation to the downtown Rotary Club. I’m hoping that people will find this new format useful,” Bailey said.
She is expected to again warn that a slowdown in the local economy is coming, likely a result of a downturn in the national economy.
Bailey and Felix will continue the theme of challenges and opportunities during a Q-an-A with Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf and Andrew Gunning, executive director of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
The forum’s master of ceremonies will again be Samuel Elliott, chief revenue officer of Pineapple Labs, a startup specializing in connecting real estate agents and photographers.
The event takes place from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., on the UCCS campus. A reception sponsored by Community Banks of Colorado follows the forum.
Registration for the event costs $80 ($100 for those receiving continuing education credits). For information and to register, go uccseconomicforum.com.
