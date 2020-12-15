Every couple of months I have a beverage with my good friend, Fred Whitacre, and a few of our buddies at various establishments around town.
During one of our most recent times together, Fred informed us that he and his lovely wife, Mary Anne, are moving to Jacksonville, Fla. The couple — they met as students at Vanderbilt University — plan to pull out of town on Jan. 2.
Fred’s announcement came as a shock to all of us. He informed our motley crew that his doctors told him he needs to live in a more humid climate for health reasons.
Since 1988, Fred and Mary Anne — they will be married 62 years next Valentine’s Day — have owned a lovely home on Wood Avenue. They are entrenched in the community. Believe me when I tell you that our area is losing a great couple.
Fred is relatively small in stature, but he is a giant of a man. His influence on the Colorado Springs sports scene began in late 1987 when he was granted authority by Hawaii Islanders owner Dave Elmore to find a new home for his Triple-A baseball team that competed in the Pacific Coast League. Fred was the president and general manager of the Islanders at the time.
Fred looked at four cities before he arrived in Colorado Springs on Dec. 21, 1987.
“Once I got here I knew this was it,” Fred has told me many times.
With Fred’s endorsement, Elmore moved his team here and the club was renamed the Colorado Springs Sky Sox beginning with the 1988 season. Four years later, the Sky Sox won the Pacific Coast League championship as an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. In 1995, the Sky Sox won their second PCL title under the umbrella of the Colorado Rockies.
Fred, an avid snow skier until a couple of years ago, loves recalling the story of how things came together quickly for the Sky Sox during their inaugural 1988 season.
“We built the stadium in 70 days for $3.2 million,” said Fred, whose passions include jazz music and French food and wine. “We had to play our first homestand in the 1988 season in Yuma (in Arizona). We were three weeks into the season before we played a game in Colorado Springs. We played at Spurgeon Field until June when we moved to Sky Sox Stadium.”
When the Sky Sox played at Spurgeon — an old field even then — games had to begin by 4 p.m. because the lighting wasn’t considered adequate for night baseball.
“When we started playing in the new park, there only was one house in sight,” Whitacre said of the stadium located on Tutt Boulevard, near Powers Boulevard. “I was watching a game after we moved in and a Sheriff’s deputy delivered a notice that we were violating a noise ordinance. I don’t know if it was for real or not.”
Fred, who has promoted many jazz concerts and other non-sports events in town over the years, quickly established himself as a mover and shaker in Colorado Springs. He resigned from the Sky Sox in 1990 to become executive director of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. With Fred among those leading the charge, the World Arena was built in the mid-1990s. The Colorado College hockey team was its main tenant. Fred became a consultant for the CC hockey program and helped increase the season attendance to more than 5,000.
In 2010, Fred was inducted, along with Elmore, into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame. On his induction plaque, Whitacre is called the “Father of Baseball in Colorado Springs.”
Whitacre’s time in baseball includes being part of the Montreal Expos front-office staff in 1969 when they joined the National League as an expansion team. He once bought the West Palm Beach Expos minor league franchise for $1 as incentive to stay in the organization.
In the early 1980s, Fred worked in the front office of the San Diego Padres organization. He was with the team in 1984 when the Padres were National League champions. Colorado native and Baseball Hall of Famer Goose Gossage — the closer for the Padres at the time — was among the many close friendships Fred developed while working for the team.
Fred’s baseball acquaintances included the late John McHale, the original owner of the Expos, and Larry Doby, who broke the color barrier in the American League. Doby was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. Fred was in attendance.
“Fred’s contributions to this area are immeasurable,” said Jim Bensberg, a longtime friend of Fred’s and former El Paso County Commissioner. “He makes most guys his age look like pikers. He will be missed.”
I plan to visit Fred and Mary Anne in Florida sooner than later. When I do I am sure Fred will have scouted out a few new watering holes for us to enjoy a beverage.
So long, for now, my friend.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.