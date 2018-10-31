Family splits time between Colorado cities, hospitals to give twins best chance at survival
This is the fifth in a five-part series highlighting local youth survivors of cancer and other diseases, illnesses and injuries. These children have been patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, which is opening a hospital in northern Colorado Springs next spring to serve families in the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado.
Only love makes it possible for two parents to daily travel 140 miles round trip between two hospitals to care for two babies fighting for their lives.
Local residents Robert and Sandi Briggs demonstrated that love when spending hundreds of hours driving to and from Colorado Springs’ Memorial Hospital and Children’s Hospital in Denver where their twins, Emily and Michael, battled life-threatening complications following their birth.
The twins’ health issues began during the last few months of Sandi’s pregnancy when she developed preeclampsia, a high blood pressure condition in pregnant women. Sandi’s preeclampsia turned into HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelet count) syndrome, a life-threatening post-partum complication when the liver and kidneys shut down.
HELLP usually occurs during the last three months of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. If left untreated, HELLP can lead to a fatal liver rupture or stroke. “In my case, my liver and kidneys were shutting down,” Sandi said.
In early February 2006, Sandi checked into Memorial Hospital six weeks early for extremely high blood pressure. On Super Bowl Sunday, doctors performed a Caesarean section to save both Sandi and her twin babies. Following the twins’ birth, Sandi began experiencing HELLP syndrome and was rushed to Memorial’s Intensive Care Unit.
According to Sandi, the jaundiced Emily couldn’t eat or breathe on her own and was placed on a breathing machine. Meanwhile, doctor’s discovered 5-day-old Michael had a congenital heart defect, or severe aortic stenosis, a heart condition that prevents oxygenated blood from being pumped from the heart to throughout the body.
“All three of us were in critical condition,” Sandi said. “The doctors were unsure if Michael would survive his first night, and Robert thought he might lose all three of us.”
According to Sandi, doctors said Michael needed immediate surgery and got the green light to fly the boy to Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC) in Denver. Dr. Kak-Chen Chan performed an aortic valvuloplasty to widen a narrowed heart valve on Michael to increase his blood flow. The surgery was successful and the Briggs returned to Colorado Springs.
However, during the drive back, CHC called to say fluid was spilling into Michael’s heart cavity and that he had gone into cardiac arrest. “A quick-thinking fellow realized fluid from Michael’s IV line was leaking into his chest cavity, inserted a needle, removed the fluid and stabilized him,” Sandi said.
During the return drive to Denver a nurse remained on the line to update the couple on Michael’s condition. The twins went on to improve and experience setbacks as the Briggses continued to make the journey between both hospitals 70 miles apart, sometimes twice a day —a near 300-mile round trip.
Michael eventually returned to Colorado Springs, and the twins went on to encounter many challenges. However, Michael required ongoing monitoring by a pediatric cardiologist, and in the summer of 2008 the initial surgery was deemed no longer effective, Sandi said.
“The aortic valve needed to be replaced with a Ross Procedure that required open-heart surgery,” Sandi said of the operation where a diseased aortic valve is replaced with the person’s own pulmonary valve.
Doctor appointments and follow-ups comprised much of Michael’s life up until age 2 when he underwent open-heart surgery to repair his heart defect. After a successful procedure and only a week in the hospital, Michael was discharged.
Not surprising, the non-stop daily ritual took a punishing toll on the Briggses’ mental and physical welfare. Shuffling between two hospitals, not knowing which baby needed more attention and wondering if the family would ever experience normalcy weighed heavily on the family around the clock, Sandi said. In the end, love prevailed.
“Children’s Hospital not only took amazing care of Michael, they were concerned with my condition, Emily and the distance we were traveling each day to care for each baby,” Sandi said. “In the end, everything worked out.”
Today the blue-eyed youngsters, 12, are in seventh grade at Lewis-Palmer Middle School and are functioning normally. Both enjoy golf, scuba diving, tennis and volleyball. Emily loves video games and Michael, dirt bikes. Ever aware of their experience, the twins are grateful to be alive, and only want to love and be loved in return.
Despite their experience, the Briggses agree traveling miles between two hospitals is a small sacrifice to make when parents love their children. Having a new community hospital will help keep other families from having to experience a similar situation, Sandi said.
“A children’s hospital is a critical component of any community because they’re equipped to handle the tiniest patients with specialized equipment, specialists, support staff and facilities,” Sandi said.
“No one ever plans to need a hospital like Children’s, but when you do, you are so thankful. Having such a facility here allows kids to be treated and heal close to home.”