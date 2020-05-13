The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Hennessey Roofing co-founder and co-owner Tom Hennessey in October fulfilled a dream when he opened his family roofing business, headquartered just outside Briargate. It was the natural next step for Hennessey, who has nearly 10 years of experience in the industry.
Previously, Hennessey worked with Rampart Roofing Inc. as its lead salesperson. His experience also includes roofing installation, helping give him a well-rounded understanding of all facets of the industry.
“Most salespeople don’t know how to install a roof or what it takes to install a roof. Knowing that gives me more respect for the crew. It’s hard work,” he said.
Since Hennessey opened his business with his wife, Amanda Hennessey, the family-owned company has strived to create a professional and stress-free experience for clients across the Pikes Peak region, Hennessey said.
“A lot of businesses tout quality, but the level of quality varies based on your product and insider knowledge. Professionalism is something I find lacking in our industry — not returning calls, not keeping the customer informed during construction — and it’s my goal to reduce stress for the customer via communication,” he said.
Another goal of his is running a self-sustaining business consistently throughout the year. As hailstorms are prominent in the region during the summertime, Hennessey said a lot of roofing businesses profit largely off damage done by the hail before work slows down during the winter.
“When I started building my (business) model, one of the things I wanted to get away from was depending on hailstorms to survive,” Hennessey said. That means working in areas of Colorado Springs and Teller County with older roofing in need of replacement.
And despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Hennessey says he has been fortunate through it all, seeing on average three to four customers per week for the last two months.
“It’s been great, and I definitely feel blessed. It’s been a lot less stress and I have more time with my kids,” the father of four said.
Reach Hennessey Roofing by phone at 719-464-5677 or visit them online at hennesseyroofing.com.