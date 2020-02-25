The 1986 film “Hoosiers” tells the story of a small-town high school basketball team that wins the 1954 Indiana state championship.
The movie is a classic and a must-watch flick this time of year as the madness of high school playoffs in our state get underway. Championship games are scheduled for the second week in March.
I watched “Hoosiers” on the big screen when it was released in November 1986. I left the theater charged up. I went home, changed into my gym shorts and sneakers and went out and played hoops with friends at the local YMCA in my hometown of Redlands, Calif.
The team portrayed in that movie is Hickory High School, coached by Norman Dale. Dale was played by Gene Hackman, who in my opinion is one of the finest actors to ever grace the silver screen.
The movie, by the way, is actually set in 1952. Hickory is a fictional school based on Milan High School, which in reality won the 1954 Indiana state title.
The star player of that Hickory team was Jimmy Chitwood (played by Maris Valainis). Little did I know when I first watched “Hoosiers” that I would interview Valainis 26 years later.
On March 10, 2012, Lewis-Palmer’s basketball team defeated Sierra, 44-43, to capture the Class 4A state championship. Justin Smith, a junior at the time, hit what turned out to be the go-ahead basket with about 30 seconds remaining in the game played at the University of Colorado’s Coors Events Center in Boulder.
After the game, I interviewed Smith and asked him how he felt about hitting his big shot. During the course of our interview, Smith told me that one of his basketball mentors growing up was his maternal uncle. That uncle, it turned out, was Maris Valainis.
Valainis was living in southern California at the time and working as a construction consultant. I asked Justin’s mother, Livia, if it was possible to speak to her brother. She obliged me by giving me his phone number.
My interview with Valainis lasted about 20 minutes. He spoke highly of his nephew and was glad he could help instill some skills in Justin as he was developing his game.
Valainis also put up with all of my “Hoosiers” questions. I askedfor details about the filming of the movie, how he got the part, and if, indeed, he really did make the winning shot at the movie’s climax. He did.
I haven’t spoken with Valainis since that March day, but whenever this time of the year rolls around I want to pick up the phone and give him a call.
Now, as Paul Harvey would say, here’s the rest of the story.
Justin Smith was also a key member of the Lewis-Palmer team that won the state title in 2013. He went on to a successful college basketball career, first at Division I Idaho State and then his final two seasons at D-II University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Smith, who works in banking now, returned to his high school alma mater in the fall of 2018 as a volunteer assistant coach with the program. Lo and behold, the Rangers captured the state championship last season — the team’s first since Smith was a senior in 2013 — going 28-0 along the way.
Smith is back on the bench this season and is playing his part in continuing to help the young Rangers grow and mature.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.