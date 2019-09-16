After 12 consecutive years of record-setting student growth, lower-than-expected enrollment at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs means the school will use emergency funds to offset decreased revenue, the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents were told at a meeting Friday at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
As of last week, UCCS had 12,270 students, down from 12,574 in the fall of 2018.
UCCS also will not allocate midyear incremental budget increases for part-time and student faculty, staff promotions and hourly personnel, campus officials said.
The number of transfer students has declined 20% since the fall of 2018. First-time student enrollment dropped 4.5% from one year ago for a total of 1,936 new freshmen. And student credit hours have decreased 3.7% compared with budget projections.
International enrollment is at 200 students, a 1.5% bump over last year, and credit hours for upper-level courses have increased by 4% over last school year.
Of the four CU campuses, only Boulder has more students this year than last, in figures released Friday.
Meanwhile, Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs is tracking to see a 3.2% increase in fall semester enrollment over last year, said spokeswoman Karen Kovaly.
As of this week, 13,912 students had enrolled on its three campuses, up from 13,649 in the fall of 2018, she said.
Of this year’s enrollment, 39% are attending PPCC part time, and 61% are full time.
In striving to reach a goal of being designated a Hispanic Serving Institution by attaining 25 percent Hispanic students by 2022, PPCC has increased its Hispanic population from 18% to 21%.
That helped the school win for the second time the National HEED (Higher Education Excellence in Diversity) Award for achievement and commitment to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus.
PPCC experienced its sixth record number of graduates last academic year, with 4,060 degrees and certificates awarded, Kovaly said.
Contact the writer: 476-1656