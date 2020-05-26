Victoria Lambos, volleyball, Air Force Academy
Lambos, a 2018 graduate of Air Academy High School, will be a junior at the Air Force Academy when the volleyball season gets underway this fall. A defensive specialist/libero, Lambos played in 38 sets last year for the Falcons. As a freshman, she saw action in eight sets. She made her collegiate debut against Binghamton. As a prep, she lettered in volleyball all four years for the Kadets, where she was coached by Shelley Small and Kristen Sciacca. She served as varsity team’s starting libero every year. She helped the Kadets to the Class 4A state tournament as a freshman. Lambos graduated Summa Cum Laude with a 4.8 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She also served as senior class vice-president. Lambos is majoring in systems engineering, with an astronautical focus. She is also earning a minor in Russian. Her future plans include becoming a pilot. Her first language is Polish. Lambos is a member of Cadet Squadron 02.
Mara Abernathy, volleyball, University of Denver
Abernathy, a 2018 Coronado High School graduate, will be a college junior when the season gets underway this fall. A middle blocker, she appeared in 10 matches and 16 sets for the Pioneers in 2019. She recorded 13 kills, one assist, three digs and six blocks. She matched her career-high of three kills at Omaha. As a sophomore, Abernathy play in 10 sets and seven matches. As a prep, she was a team captain her senior year and was second on the team in kills with 214. Abernathy led the team in kills as a junior with 315. She was also co-editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, a National Honor Society member, a LINK freshmen mentor, part of the Local Politics Club and the International Awareness Club, and volunteered with organizations such as Compassion International. She intends to major in international studies. “Mara has an impressively high volleyball IQ and knowledge of the game, paired with an athleticism that brings her well above 10 feet,” said DU coach Tom Hogan.
— Compiled by Danny Summers