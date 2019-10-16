Alexandra Samuels, soccer, UCCS
Samuels, a 2016 Pine Creek High School graduate, is a redshirt junior with the Mountain Lions, who are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation in the NCAA Division II United Soccer Coaches poll. A defender, Samuels has started and played in seven of the team’s 10 games this season. She played a season-high 93 minutes against Cal State San Bernardino on Sept. 15. Samuels played in just two games as sophomore, but as a freshman she started 15 of 22 games. She had her only career assist during her freshman season against Colorado School of Mines.
Caitlin Esterle, soccer, UCCS
Esterle, a 2015 Pine Creek High School graduate, is in her redshirt junior season with the Mountain Lions. A midfielder, Esterle has started all 10 games for top-ranked University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She’s played all 90 minutes in three matches. As a sophomore, she started 15 of 17 games and tallied a goal (against New Mexico Highlands University) and two assists. As a freshman, she started 18 of 23 games. She made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-Academic Honor Roll last fall.
Zoe Sims, soccer, UCCS
Sims, a 2019 Air Academy High School graduate, is in her freshman season as a midfielder with the Mountain Lions. She has played in all 10 games, starting one. Sims has a goal and an assist, both coming against New Mexico Highlands on Sept. 22. She played a season-high 54 minutes vs. Western Colorado on Sept. 27. Sims was a multi-talented athlete in high school, starting for the Kadets’ soccer and basketball teams. She was the team MVP in soccer last spring and also helped the Kadets’ basketball team to the Class 4A Final Four. Her brothers, John Sims and James Sims, played soccer at the Air Force Academy.
- Compiled by Danny Summers