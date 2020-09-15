Sam Turner, wrestling, Nebraska Kearney University
Turner, a 2016 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, will be in his redshirt senior season with the Lopers. Turner transferred to Division II Kearney from D-I Wyoming. He was a National Wrestling Coaches Association All-American at 149 pounds and qualified for the national meet by placing first at the Super Region VI Championships. He was ranked ninth in the nation in the final national poll. While at Wyoming, Turner was a two-time NCAA Division I qualifier (141 and 149 pounds) and had a combined 58-31 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Turner enjoyed an outstanding prep career at Discovery Canyon. He was a three-time state champion. He became the 100th wrestler from Colorado to accomplish that feat. Turner won state titles at 138, 132 and 120 pounds. He went 41-2 during his senior season. He was 33-1 as a junior.
Rob Royer, offensive line coach, Air Force Academy Preparatory School
Royer, a former assistant coach with Woodland Park High School, is in his second season as the offensive line coach with the Huskies. Royer joined the Prep School after five seasons as the head coach at Rampart. He compiled a 36-19 record with the Rams, including four postseason appearances. He is also a 1991 Rampart graduate. Prior to coaching at Rampart, Royer was the offensive coordinator for two seasons (2012-13) with Woodland Park, where he worked under the direction of Joe Roskam. Royer also taught chemistry and biology, and honors earth and space science at Woodland Park.
Caleb Blackburn, golf, University of Pennsylvania
Blackburn, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in his junior season with the Quakers. He played in just two tournaments last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was fifth among Penn players (B Team), 100th overall at Appalachian State’s Bash at the Beach with a three-day total of 254 (82-86-89). He was in the lineup in one of Penn’s four fall tournaments in 2019. He had a low round of 74 at Yale’s McDonald Cup. He had a stroke average of 82.5 in his six fall and spring tournaments. Blackburn enjoyed a stellar prep career. Lettered in golf and basketball, captained both teams as a senior. He helped Discovery Canyon’s golf team win the Class 4A state championship in 2017. He was also a member of the National Honor Society, National Math Honor Society and National Science Honor Society. His mother, Laura, played volleyball in the German National League. Blackburn is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences.
