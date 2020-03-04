Riley Cornelio, baseball, Texas Christian University
Cornelio, a 2019 Pine Creek High School graduate, is in his freshman season as a pitcher for the Horned Frogs. He has appeared in two games and has a 0.00 ERA in five innings of work. On Feb. 14, the right-hander worked two innings in relief against Kentucky in a 5-1 TCU victory. He struck out one and walked one batter while allowing one hit (double). On Feb. 18, he worked three innings against Abilene Christian. He did not allow a baserunner while striking out three to earn the victory during a 14-4 TCA rout. Cornelio had an outstanding prep career. He earned four varsity letters and was ranked as the No. 1 draft prospect as a senior in Colorado by Baseball America. He was not selected in last June’s draft. He was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 46 overall draft prospect in 2019. He was named the Perfect Game and Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year as a senior. He won a gold medal with USA Baseball at the COPABE U-18 Pan American championships prior to his senior season.
Natalie Sannes, Lacrosse, Mercer University (Macon, GA.)
Sannes, a 2017 Air Academy High School graduate, is in her junior season as a defender for the Bears. She played in all 20 games (six starts) as a sophomore and recorded 18 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers. She added three draw controls. She had a season-best performance against Detroit Mercy with three ground balls and three caused turnovers. As a freshman, Sannes saw action in 10 games (three starts). She totaled four groundballs and four caused turnovers for the season. She had three caused turnovers and two ground balls against Coastal Carolina. Sannes had a solid prep career, earning four letters at Air Academy under head coach Jay Wallace. She played on the 2014 state-championship team. She also played for the Denver Summit under head coach Zoe Smith.
Mark Lee, pitching coach, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Lee, a former Major League pitcher and current Briargate resident, is in his fourth season as a the Mountain Lions’ pitching coach, his first in a full-time capacity. Lee has worked alongside UCCS head coach Dane Hajek since the program’s first game in February 2016. Prior to UCCS, Lee worked as a high school pitching coach in the area. He retired from business last year after a long career in management with UPS. Lee pitched four seasons in the major leagues (1988, 1990-91, 1995) with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles. He compiled a lifetime record of 5-5 with a 3.82 ERA in 116 games (all in relief). The last major league hitter he faced was Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn, whom he hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a Sept. 24, 1995, game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Lee pitched 13 professional seasons for nine different organizations from 1985-97. He was a member of the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox his final season, appearing in 48 games with 16 saves.
