DANIEL CARLSON, OAKLAND RAIDERS, PLACE KICKER
Carlson, a 2103 graduate of The Classical Academy, signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 23. Carlson takes the place of Matt McCrane, who was released by the team. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he wanted more touchbacks out of his kicker. During his senior year at TCA, Carlson had 54 touchbacks in 59 kickoffs. Carlson was the fifth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, but was released after two games. He missed three field goals in a tie against Green Bay on Sept. 16, including tries from 35 and 49 yards in overtime. He had a stellar collegiate career at Auburn, setting the SEC record for career points. Carlson married Katherine Barker on Jan. 13 in Birmingham, Ala. The two met during their time at Auburn. Carlson was born in Colorado Springs and is the son of Hans and Jodie Carlson. Carlson has an older brother, Nils, and a younger brother, Anders, who is a redshirt freshman kicker for Auburn.
TRISTAN BAILEY, MONTANA STATE, PLACE KICKER
Bailey, a 2015 Rampart High School graduate, is in his junior season with the Bobcats. He has made 10 of his 11 field goal attempts. He converted 4-of-4 against Western Illinois in the season opener, including a season-long 50-yarder. He earned Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for his efforts. He’s made 19-of-22 point after touchdowns and had 10 touchbacks. Bailey has had an interesting life since leaving Rampart. He started his collegiate career at Wyoming, but struggled by going just 2 for 8 in field goals. He then took a year off football while attending classes at Colorado State. He then transferred to Coffeyville (Kansas.) Community College in 2017 and earned first-team all-conference honors after finishing the season by making 10 of his final 11 attempts. That got him an offer to compete for the kicking spot at Montana State.
-Compiled by Danny Summers