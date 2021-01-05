Phylicia Bacon, basketball, Western Colorado University
Bacon, a 2018 Liberty High School graduate, is in her redshirt sophomore season as a guard with the Mountaineers. She has appeared in all four of the team’s games, averaging 8 minutes and 1.5 points per game. She played a season-high 13 minutes against Metro State on Dec. 12. Last season, Bacon played in 25 games and averaged 0.5 points and 7.6 minutes per game. Against Regis on Feb. 14, she had a season-high in points (4) and rebounds (5). On Feb. 1 in a game against Regis, she had a season-high four steals. As a prep, Bacon was a three-year letter-winner for the Lancers. As a senior, she averaged 9.1 points, 4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She scored 16 points in a game twice that season, and had a career-high nine assists in a game against Douglas County.
Kylee Blacksten, basketball, University of Colorado
Blacksten, a 2020 Air Academy High School graduate, is in her true freshman season as a guard with the Buffaloes. She saw action in the first seven games, averaging 12.4 minutes per contest. She started against the University of Denver. Blacksten played a season-high 16 minutes against Utah on Dec. 14 and scored a season-high five points. Her season-high in rebounds is two (Western Colorado and Oregon State). Against Air Force on Nov. 28, she scored four points in 12 minutes. Blacksten had an outstanding prep career for the Kadets. As a junior, she led Air Academy to a 26-1 record, with the team’s only loss coming in the state championship game. She played in 23 games in her senior season, averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. She averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a junior. Blacksten also earned two letters playing soccer at Air Academy. She chose Colorado over Boise State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Kansas State.