Patrick Allis, wrestling, Western Colorado University
Allis, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, battled his way to a fifth-place All-American finish at 133 pounds at the NCAA Division II Championships last month in St Louis. The sophomore was seeded eighth and opened the tournament by taking down No. 4 Tanner Hitchcock of Lindenwood, 6-2. Allis then faced No. 3 Wesley Dawkins of Nebraska-Kearney in the consolation semifinals in a rematch of the Region VI finals. As was the case in their regional matchup, Allis was pinned just before the first period buzzer went off. That advanced Allis to the fifth-place match against No. 7 Tyler Kreith of Maryville. Allis picked up the win 1 minute, 56 seconds into the match to earn fifth. Allis finished with a 10-5 record this season. He was also an All-American as a freshman.
Justin Graham, basketball, Southwestern Community College (Creston, Iowa)
Graham, a 2019 graduate of Air Academy High School, recently completed his freshman season as a forward for the Spartans. Graham (6-foot-7) started all 25 games, averaging 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. He scored a career-high 21 points against Iowa Western Community College on March 31. He pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds twice this season. Graham was also 10-for-36 from beyond the three-point arc. He had a solid prep career for the Kadets. As a senior, he led the team in points (15.5) and rebounds (7.5) per game while playing guard. His twin brother, Austin, was a teammate.
Sam Turner, wrestling, Nebraska-Kearney
Turner, a 2016 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, took fourth place in his 149-pound weight class at the NCAA Division II national wrestling tournament last month in St. Louis to gain All-American honors. He is now a two-time D-II All-American competing for Lopers. Turner pinned Upper Iowa’s Eric Faught in their consolation Round 2 match to secure fourth. Turner is in his second year at Nebraska-Kearney after three years wrestling for Wyoming, where he was a two-time NCAA D-I qualifier (141 and 149 pounds). He had a combined 58-31 record over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Turner was a three-time state champion as a prep for the Thunder. He is majoring in sports management.
— Compiled by Danny Summers