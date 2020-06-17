Pat Rice, pitching coach, Hagerstown (Md.) Suns
Rice, a 1982 graduate of Air Academy High School, is the pitching coach for the Suns of the Single-A South Atlantic League. Hagerstown is an affiliate of the defending World Series-champion Washington Nationals. As of last week, it was unknown whether the minor leagues would have a season this summer. Rice has had a long and storied career as a player and coach. As a player, he appeared in seven games (two starts) for the 1991 Seattle Mariners. He was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA. He made his major league debut on May 18, 1991, as a starter against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. He worked 5.2 innings to earn the win. He allowed just two hits and no runs while striking out three and not walking a batter. Rice actually began his major league career by not allowing a run in his first four games covering 13.1 innings. Rice has been a pitching coach for several major league organizations, including Seattle, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In 2019, he was the pitching coach of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees (Angels) of the Pacific Coast League. He resides in Colorado Springs.
Anna and Kate Griffin, Colorado State University
The Griffin sisters are (non-identical) twins who enjoyed successful prep careers at different area high schools while playing a wide array of sports.
Anna recently graduated from Coronado, where she played volleyball and tennis. She was a defensive specialist/libero in volleyball and was a co-captain on last year’s team that advanced to the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament. While playing tennis, she was a three-time 4A state qualifier.
Kate graduated from Colorado Springs School in May. She played basketball (she was fourth on the team in scoring last season with 5.8 points per game), tennis (third at the 2019 state tournament) and ran cross-country (she took 12th at the 2019 2A state cross-country meet). CSS does not have a golf team, so Kate played for Coronado, where she was sixth at the 2019 4A state tournament and 19th at the 2018 tournament.
Both girls were members of the National Honor Society.
The Griffin sisters will attend Colorado State in Fort Collins this fall, where they plan to study bio sciences.
— Compiled by Danny Summers