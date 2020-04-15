Moz Doria, basketball, Northeastern Junior College (Sterling)
Doria, a 2018 Liberty High School graduate, completed a successful sophomore season for the Plainsmen. A 6-foot-4 guard, Doria started 16 of the 29 games. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Doria scored a career-high 15 points twice — Laramie County Community College and Colby Community College. He played all 40 minutes in four games. Doria helped Sterling to a 24-8 record. He scored four points in the Region IX title game, an 82-66 loss to Western Wyoming Community College. Doria had a solid prep career for the Lancers. As a senior he averaged a team-best 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. He tied a career game-high in points with 28 against Doherty. As a junior, Doria averaged a team-best 15.2 and 5.5 points per game. He scored 28 points against Pine Creek.
Andrea Willis, pole vault, University of Kansas
Willis, a 2016 graduate of The Classical Academy, did not compete in her senior indoor season for the Jayhawks. She never got the chance to compete in the outdoor season due to the NCAA canceling all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Willis enjoyed a solid junior indoor season, recording a first-place finish at the National Pole Vault Summit with a personal-best clearance of 14 feet, 3.25 inches, which was the No. 6 mark at the meet and made her the No. 3 pole vault performer in KU history. During her sophomore outdoor season in 2018, she posted a career-best height of 13-11.25 to become the No. 5 performer in the women’s pole vault in KU history. Willis enjoyed a spectacular prep career. She won three consecutive Colorado state titles from 2014-16 in Class 4A and 3A. She is the all-time state record holder with her vault of 13-9 in 2016, a mark that was the best in the nation that year. She helped the Titans to 2014 and 2016 state championships. Willis, who is sister of Erika (see below) is majoring in exercise science and aspires to attend physical therapy school.
Erika Willis, pole vault, Air Force Academy
Willis, a 2018 graduate of The Classical Academy, was in her sophomore indoor season for the Falcons when the NCAA canceled all spring sports last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Willis was the top collegiate finisher at the Air Force Open on Feb 21. She cleared 11 feet, 11¾ inches. As a freshman, Willis competed in the pole vault during 14 meets (six indoor, eight outdoor). She recorded a personal-best clearance of 12’4” at the Beach Invitational during the outdoor season. She also surpassed the 12-foot bar in two other meets. She was a Mountain West Conference Scholar-Athlete. As a prep, she was a two-time Colorado state champion in the pole vault (2017, 2018). She finished second to her sister, Andrea Willis, as a sophomore in 2016. Erika was a member of the National Honor Society and ranked among the top 10% of her graduating class. The Willis’ father, Steve, is a 1987 Academy graduate. Erika is majoring in biology. Erika lists on her Academy bio that her great-great-uncle, Eddie Dillon, completed the first-ever forward football pass at Princeton University in 1909.
