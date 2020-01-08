Mike Sirko, football coach, Grand Junction High School
Last fall, Sirko completed his fourth season as the Tigers’ head coach. Sirko’s long career includes guiding Rampart to the 1998 Class 4A state championship, where the Rams went 14-0. He also coached at Falcon and Doherty, where former NFL linebacker Lamarr Houston played for him. Houston has called Sirko the best coach he ever played for. In 2017, Sirko was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by Western Colorado. He is a 1975 graduate of the school. Sirko has more than 250 career wins as a high school coach, which ranks him in the top 10.
Rob Royer, offensive line coach, Air Force Academy Prep School
Royer, a 1991 Rampart High School graduate recently completed his first season as the offensive line coach at the Air Force Preparatory School. Prior to Air Force, Royer was the head coach at Rampart from 2014-18. His Rams’ teams had a combined record of 36-19 and made the playoffs four times. While at Rampart, he was a science teacher and physical education teacher. Royer moved to Rampart after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Woodland Park.
— Compiled by Danny Summers