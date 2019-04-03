MATT SLAUSON, FOOTBALL, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Slauson, a 2004 graduate of Air Academy High School, retired from the NFL after a 10-year career. Slauson, an interior lineman, said on his Instagram account: “It has been 10 ... amazing years. (Four) organizations, and countless friendships. What an amazing dream this has all been. Thanks to all my teammates who have gone into battle with me, the group of coaches that have made me better on and off the fields, the fans that were there no matter what, and especially my wife and kids who supported me through it all.” Slauson was originally selected by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He ended his career having played in 116 total regular season games with 113 starts for the Jets (2009-12), the Chicago Bears (2013-15) the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2016-17) and, finally, the Colts, who signed him as an unrestricted free agent last March. He played collegiately for the Air Force Academy Prep School and Nebraska.
ALAN COCKRELL, FOOTBALL, MISSOURI SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Cockrell, a former major league outfielder and former hitting coach with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Cockrell was a star football and baseball player in high school and college. He quarterbacked Joplin Parkwood High School to a 1980 state championship, was a three-year starting quarterback and All-American baseball player for the Tennessee Volunteers, and later became a big-leaguer with the Colorado Rockies. Since 1999, he has served as a coach in some capacity in Major League Baseball, including as hitting coach on the Rockies’ 2007 World Series team. He was the New York Yankees hitting coach from 2015-17. Cockrell is also a member of the Sky Sox Hall of Fame. He lived in Colorado Springs for more than 20 years. His kids have attended Colorado Springs Christian School and schools in the Cheyenne Mountain School District.
- Compiled by Danny Summers