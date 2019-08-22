Luke Trujillo, golf, Air Force Academy
Trujillo, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in his sophomore season with the Falcons’ golf team. Last year, he played in 27 rounds (second most on the team) and averaged 74.63 per 18 holes (second-best among all Falcons). His low round was a 70 (twice). He finished 1-over par at the Mountain West Conference Championships (35th overall). He shot a two-under 70 in the final round to tie his career-best collegiate round. Trujillo birdied the first three holes and then, after a double bogey at four, played the final 14 holes in one-under, carding 13 pars and one birdie. He is a member of cadet squadron 23 and his goal is to be a pilot. As a prep, he won the Class 4A state title as a junior while leading the Thunder to the team championship. His father, John, is the head pro at the Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Course.
Zach Anderson, football, Colorado Mesa University
Anderson, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is listed as a tight end on the Mavericks’ roster. He will likely redshirt this season. The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder, earned a scholarship to Mesa after a sold prep career as a quarterback for the Thunder. A two-year starter, he helped lead the Thunder to a 9-3 record last season and a berth in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. He rushed for 767 yards and 13 touchdowns while running DCC’s option offense. He also passed for 747 yards and 7 touchdowns. Anderson was a two-year starter on the Thunder basketball team. Last season, he averaged 10.8 points per game and a team-best 6.2 rebounds.
- Compiled by Danny Summers