LUCY JOHNSON, LACROSSE, REGIS UNIVERSITY
Johnson, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, enjoyed a strong freshman season as an attacker/midfielder for the Rangers. She started eight of 20 games, scoring 11 goals and adding four assists, She had 20 shots on goal and 17 ground balls. Johnson played four years of lacrosse for Rampart and was named team captain her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She scored 175 career goals and was an Academic All-American. Johnson was originally born in Heidelberg, Germany. Her father, Remi, played college hockey at Buckner University for four seasons. Her plans after college include joining the Peace Corps.
CASSIDY HORN, SOFTBALL, CHADRON STATE
Horn, a 2017 Air Academy High School graduate, recently completed her freshman season as a pitcher for the Eagles. She appeared in 25 games (11 starts), posting a 5-7 record with a 6.10 ERA. Horn had 26 strikeouts and 40 walks in 80.1 innings. She threw a season-high 125 pitches in a loss to Colorado Christian. She won four consecutive games (two as a starter and two in relief) March 29-30 against New Mexico Highlands in a pair of doubleheaders. Horn had a solid prep career at Air Academy. As a senior she was 13-4 with a 2.81 ERA. She also batted .393 with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBIs. As a junior she was 18-3 with a 1.82 ERA.
- Compiled by Danny Summers