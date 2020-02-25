Lizzy Saxer, ice hockey, University of Massachusetts Boston
Saxer, a 2015 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in her senior season as a defensewoman for the Beacons. She has played in 25 games and has one goal and three assists. Saxer has totaled 94 career games for the school. Through Feb. 15, the Beacons were 12-10-3 (8-6-2 in the New England Hockey Conference). The conference tournament began on Feb. 22 and runs through March 7. Saxer did not play high school hockey. She played for the East Coast Wizards of the New England Women’s Junior Hockey League. She was a member of the DCC girls’ golf team and a National Honor Roll student. Her father, Ed, is the head ice hockey coach at Pine Creek. She is majoring in management with a concentration in marketing.
Hadan Jordan, ice hockey, Saint Michael’s College (Colchester, VT)
Jordan, a 2015 Pine Creek High School graduate, is a senior defenseman and assistant captain for the Purple Knights. He’s played in 23 games this season and has no goals or assists. In 76 career games he has two goals and 10 assists. Through Feb. 8, Saint Michael’s was 14-8-2 (10-5-1 in the Northeast-10 Conference). Jordan did not play high school hockey for Pine Creek, opting instead to play for the Monument-based Colorado Rampage U-18 team during high school and the Boston (Mass.) Bandits of the Eastern Hockey League (EHL) during the 2015-16 season. He earned a High Plains Hockey League Hobey Baker Award during the 2015 spring season. His father, Hal, was the former head coach of the Lewis-Palmer hockey team and a current assistant for Pine Creek. Hal played hockey at Saint Michael’s. Hadan is majoring in business administration and minoring in accounting.
Sean Giles, ice hockey, Robert Morris University (Pittsburgh, PA)
Giles, a 2015 Air Academy High School graduate, is in his senior season as a defenseman for the Colonials. Giles has played in all 30 games (through Feb. 15) and has one goal and four assists. Giles was named the Atlantic Hockey Conference Defensive Player of the Week ending Jan. 18. The veteran blue-liner finished with four points (1G, 3A) in three games against Mercyhurst. Through Feb. 15, the Colonials were 10-16-4 (10-10-4 conference). Giles has played in 124 career games for the school. As a junior, he was named the school’s men’s hockey Student-Athlete of the Year after the season. As a sophomore, he won Atlantic Hockey’s Student-Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA. Giles played hockey for Air Academy and junior hockey for the Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL, serving as captain during the 2015-16 season. He also played for the Monument-based Colorado Rampage.
