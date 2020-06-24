Lindsey Jin, volleyball, Colorado Mines
Jin, a 2017 Pine Creek High School graduate, will be in her senior season for the Orediggers this fall. An outside hitter, she was third on the team in kills in 2019. She played in 28 of 32 games with 16 starts. She helped Mines to the finals of the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament. She was named Second-Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. She was the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 11, 2019). As a sophomore she was First-Team All-RMAC and earned one RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honor. She appeared in 114 sets over 30 matches and finished second on the team with 299 kills. As a freshman, she was First-Team All-RMAC and earned one RMAC Offensive Player of the Week honor. She played in 112 sets in 31 matches and led the team in kills with 369. Jin is majoring in mechanical engineering. Her sister, Janice, a Rampart graduate, played volleyball for Mines from 2015-18. She was an opposite hitter.
Kenzie Fontana, golf, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Fontana, a 2019 graduate of The Classical Academy, was in her freshman season with the Mountain Lions when the NCAA canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fontana was ranked fifth on the team in scoring average (94.5) during the fall campaign. Fontana had a stellar prep career. She was a four-year varsity letter winner in golf and three-time league champion. She helped the Titans to the 2018 and 2019 regional championships. She finished 7th at the Class 3A state tournament as a senior. She competed in lacrosse for Rampart since TCA did not field a team. Fontana’s younger sister, Madeline, was a sophomore at TCA last spring. A state qualifier as a freshman, Madeline never got to compete in a tournament in 2020 due to CHSAA cancelling all spring sports. The Fontanas’ father, Mike, owns World Golf and Sand Creek Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs.
Thad Dewing, soccer, Air Force Academy
Dewing, a 2020 Air Academy High School graduate, is committed to play soccer for the Air Force Academy this fall. Dewing recently won his second-consecutive Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year award. Dewing scored 29 goals and added 16 assists last season to help the Kadets to a 15-5 record and the Class 4A state runner-up finish. He concluded his prep career with 80 goals and 30 assists. Dewing’s older brother, Austin, played for the Air Force Academy from 2015-18 and was a former winner of the Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior season at Air Academy. Austin plays for the Colorado Switchbacks as a forward. Last season, he appeared in 16 matches totaling 816 minutes after joining the team club midseason.
— Compiled by Danny Summers