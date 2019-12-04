Liberty Ricca, triathlon, Arizona State University
Ricca, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, recently finished her freshman season as a triathlete for the Sun Devils. She was named the USA Triathlon Division I Freshman of the Year. She is the third straight member of the Arizona State team to be honored with the award. Last month, Ricca helped the Sun Devils to a fourth consecutive championship. She placed sixth overall, finishing in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 15 seconds. She finished just 3 minutes behind the overall winner, teammate Kyla Roy. As a prep, Ricca was a two-sport athlete, participating on DCC’s cross-country team for four years and track and field team for two years while doing club swimming, running and triathlon as well. She was a three-time USA Triathlon Junior Elite All-American and was a member of the USA Triathlon Junior National Team from 2017-19.
Afewerki Zeru, cross-country, UCCS
Zeru, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, was the top Mountain Lions runner (40th overall) at the recent NCAA Division II men’s cross-country championship in Sacramento. Zeru ran a 10K (6.2 miles) time of 30 minutes, 57.4 seconds. He led the Mountain Lions to a 20th overall finish among 34 teams. Zeru has been the top Mountain Lions runner in each of his two seasons with the team. He placed 43rd at the nationals in 2018 with a 10k time of 33:36.1. As a prep, Zeru earned letters in soccer, cross-country and track. He also runs track for the Mountain Lions.
— Compiled by Danny Summers