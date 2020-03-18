Lauren Gale, track, Colorado State University
Gale, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, is in her sophomore season as a sprinter for the Rams. She had a solid indoor season this spring. She competed unattached in first two meets, but won the 300 meters at the Air Force Holiday Open. She made her official CSU season debut at Don Kirby, finishing ninth in 200 with .02 seconds off her personal record. She tied her PR in 400 with a seventh-place finish and a part of the fourth-place 4x400 relay team. She had a stellar freshman outdoor season where she competed in eight meets. She won the 400 at the Mountain West Conference Championships to pair with her indoor title. She earned All-MWC honors. She was also part of the 4x100 relay team that took first at MWC Championships. As a prep, Gale, a Canadian citizen, competed in the 200 and 400 for Team Canada at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games. She won numerous individual and relay gold medals in the Colorado high school championships.
Ashten Prechtel, basketball, Stanford University
Prechtel, a 2019 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, recently was named the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year by the league’s media and was an honorable mention on the all-freshman team awarded by coaches. Prechtel is a 6-foot-5 freshman who averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during the regular season. She scored double figures 13 times, with a high of 19 against Washington State on Feb. 2. She also grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in that game. The Cardinal were ranked seventh in the nation as of last week. Prechtel had an outstanding prep career. She played in 96 games in four seasons and averaged 17.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. She is Colorado’s career rebounding leader (1,336) and is listed in the Colorado High School Activities Association record book 14 times (11 basketball and three volleyball). She owns nine DCC school records, including points (career, season, game), 3-pointers in a game, rebounds (career, season, game) and blocks (season, game).
— Compiled by Danny Summers