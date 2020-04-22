Kyla Ramsey, track/cross-country, University of Nebraska
Ramsey, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, was in her redshirt freshman outdoor track season when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramsey is a distance runner. She competed in the indoor season, mostly the 3000 meters. Ramsey competed for the Nebraska cross-country team last fall and consistently finished in the top five among Cornhusker runners. Ramsey began her college career at UC-Santa Barbara. She set personal records in the 5K (17 minutes, 48 seconds) and 6K (22:39.8) while running cross-country for the Gauchos in 2018. She enjoyed an outstanding prep career for Rampart. She placed eighth at the 2017 Class 5A state championships as a senior. During her senior track season with Rampart, she finished sixth in the 3200 meters (11:14.31). She holds Rampart school records in the 1600 meters, 2-mile and 3200 meters. Ramsey is majoring in sociology.
Brandon Bervig, golf, UCCS
Bervig, a 2019 Liberty High School graduate, was in his freshman season with the Mountain Lions when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bervig and his teammates played in just one tournament this spring — the University of Missouri St. Louis Las Vegas Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Nev., in early March. Bervig fired a three-round total of 235 (79-82-74) to finish tied for 65th overall out of more than 100 golfers. He had five birdies the final day of competition. The Mountain Lions finished 16th among 20 teams. Bervig had a solid prep career. He recorded a 71.4 average as a senior, and a 74.3 average for his high school career. He medaled at state during his senior year, finishing fifth at the Class 5A tournament. As a junior he was 15th. Bervig also competed in basketball and baseball for the Lancers.
Josh Dudden, baseball, Creighton University (Omaha, Neb.)
Dudden, a 2018 Air Academy High School graduate, played in eight games for the Blue Jays this season before the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A junior infielder, Dudden batted .154 (2-for-13). He had a double, three walks and scored two runs in limited action for the Division I school. Dudden transferred to Creighton from Central Arizona College. Over two seasons, he appeared in 87 games for the Vaqueros. As a freshman, he hit .309 in 30 games. As a sophomore in 2019, he posted a .273 average and had 31 RBIs to help the Vaqueros win the Junior College World Series. He played second base for Central Arizona. As a prep, Dudden was a three-year starter at Air Academy, posting 74 hits over 68 games. He had 44 RBIs during his high school career, collecting 29 extra-base hits and a combined batting average of .396.
