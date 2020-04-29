Justin Olson, baseball, University of Kentucky
Olson, a 2018 Pine Creek High School graduate, was in his redshirt freshman season with the Wildcats when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Olson had offseason shoulder surgery and did not appear in any games this spring. He redshirted his freshman season at Kentucky, but played last summer for the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League. He appeared in 53 games, batting .204 with 32 runs, four doubles, six home runs and 21 RBIs. He ranked fifth in the Northwoods League with 56 walks as part of a stellar .414 on-base percentage. He posted an OPS of .758. As a prep, Olson was the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Pine Creek. He shares the record for most home runs in a season (14) in Colorado history with current Texas Rangers first baseman Greg Bird. As a senior, he ranked as the No. 9-ranked first baseman in the nation by Prep Baseball Report and the No. 332 player overall.
Chantae Steele, track/cross-country, Biola University (La Mirada, Calif.)
Steele, a 2019 graduate of The Classical Academy, was in her freshman season as a sprinter with the Eagles when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She did not appear in a meet this season, nor did she compete in any cross-country race in the fall. Steele had a standout prep career for TCA. She holds the school record in the 400 meters. She helped the Titans to three state track and cross country championships. She also played soccer for TCA and was a member of the National Honor Society. Steele plans to major in nursing and work at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. In her Biola bio, she said she chose the school, “… because of the amazing opportunities both academically and athletically. The programs in my field of study are top notch and in just the two days I was there, walking around campus and meeting the team, I already felt like I was a part of a family.”
— Compiled by Danny Summers