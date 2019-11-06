Jordyn Kinsey, volleyball, UCCS
Kinsey, a 2017 Rampart High School graduate, is a redshirt sophomore libero for the Mountain Lions. Her 322 digs leads the team. She had a season-high 25 digs against Lubbock Christian on Sept. 7. As a freshman, she had a career-high 30 digs vs. Tarleton State. She led the team in digs as a freshman with 419. She was RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll as a freshman. Kinsey had a solid prep career for the Rams, where she was a three-year starter. In high school, she was also a defensive specialist and outside hitter. Kinsey also played soccer for Rampart. She scored three goals her senior year while helping the Rams to the postseason.
Josie Russell, volleyball, UCCS
Russell, a 2017 Rampart High School graduate, is a junior middle blocker for the Mountain Lions. A starter, she is fourth on the team with 154 kills this season, including a career-best 18 against Black Hills State. She had a season-high 6 blocks against Colorado Christian. Russell had 185 kills as a sophomore and 199 as a freshman. She was a member of the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll as a sophomore and was RMAC Honorable Mention as a freshman. Russell was a four-year starter in high school for the Rams. She had 199 kills as a senior, just one behind the team leader.
- Compiled by Danny Summers