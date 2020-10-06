JoJo Domann, football, University of Nebraska
Domann, a 2016 Pine Creek High School graduate, is in his senior season as a linebacker for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska opens its season Oct. 24 at sixth-ranked Ohio State. Domann played in all 12 games for the Cornhuskers last season. He recorded 52 tackles (38 solo). He also added 2.5 quarterback sacks. As a true freshman in 2016, Domann played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams coverage units. He had eight tackles, all on special teams, with five solo stops. He also forced a fumble on kickoff coverage in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee. His eight special teams tackles ranked third among the Huskers. Domann also added depth at safety. He redshirted in 2017. In 2018, Domann played in five games and saw action at both safety and outside linebacker. He played in the season opener against Colorado and had a tackle on special teams but missed the next four games with an injury. He helped Pine Creek teams to a 38-3 combined record during his final three seasons, including two Class 4A state titles.
Max Lofy, football, Wisconsin
Lofy, a 2020 Pine Creek High School graduate, is listed as a freshman cornerback on the Badgers’ football website. He wears jersey No. 17. Lofy (5-foot-10, 184 pounds) committed to Wisconsin in July 2019, prior to his senior season at Pine Creek. He then went out and helped the Eagles win the Class 4A state title last December. The Badgers are scheduled to open their season at home on Oct. 24 against Big Ten rival Illinois. Lofy took three official visits last season before deciding on Wisconsin. He also checked out Oklahoma State, as well as Minnesota, which also plays in the Big Ten. Lofy enjoyed a stellar career at Pine Creek. Last season, he helped the Eagles to a 13-1 record. He caught 17 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior, he had 30 receptions for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. Lofy also played basketball for the school.