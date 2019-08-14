Jo Jo Domann, football, University of Nebraska
Jo Jo, a 2016 Pine Creek High School graduate, is getting set for his junior season as an outside linebacker with the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder began last season as a safety, but was moved to outside linebacker midway through the season where he made an immediate impact. He had 19 total tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles. This spring, Domann worked almost exclusively at outside linebacker and joins fifth-year seniors Alex Davis and Tyrin Ferguson as the most experienced players at the position. Jo Jo earned playing time as a true freshman in 2016, before missing the 2017 season with a knee injury. He has also performed well in the classroom as a two-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and a 2017 Academic All-Big Ten selection. He is majoring in broadcasting.
Brock Domann, football, Campbell College
Brock, a 2017 Pine Creek High School graduate, is preparing to start his sophomore season as a quarterback for the Division I FCS Camels. Brock signed with Campbell after helping pace Ventura College to a Southern California Football Association championship, an 11-2 record and a CCCAA state championship game appearance in 2018. He threw for 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 580 yards and seven more scores. As a prep, he helped Pine Creek to three state championship appearances. He also played in the Marcus Dixon All-American Bowl in Myrtle Beach, S.C. to close his high school career. He is majoring in marketing.
- Compiled by Danny Summers