Jessika (Stratton) Caldwell, basketball coach, Valor Christian
Caldwell, a 2000 Coronado High School graduate, is in her sixth season as the head coach of the Eagles. She has enjoyed an exciting basketball career. She was a star player for Baylor for four seasons and was named the Female Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year as a senior in 2004. She spent a season playing professionally with the Sparta Praha Basketball Club in the Czech Republic, where she continued her on-court dominance by averaging over 17 points per game, while being named Most Valuable Female Athlete. She returned stateside to become the head women’s coach at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in 2005. She was later an assistant coach at Colorado Christian University. At Valor, she coached the 2015 and 2016 4A State Champion teams and was named 2015 CHSAA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. Valor will play at the Rampart Tournament in January. Caldwell and her husband, Tony, love watching have three children: Emersyn, Bryce and Boden.
Aleesa Muir, soccer, UCCS
Muir, a 2016 graduate of The Classical Academy, was recently selected to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-District VI Women’s Soccer First Team. The Google Team recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America ballot. First, second and third team (if necessary) Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Muir boasts a GPA of 3.95 as a biological and biomedical sciences major. Muir was also an All-RMAC First Team selection this fall, and was voted the RMAC Defensive Player of the Week three different times this year. The senior has started in all 19 games for the Mountain Lions where she anchors a backline. She was an All-American as a junior. She would like to play professionally in Europe. Muir started her college soccer career at Colorado College, but transferred to UCCS after one season.
Connor McCabe, cross-country, University of Arizona
McCabe, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, finished second (28th overall) among Wildcat runners at the recent Pac-12 Championships in Monmouth, Ore. He ran an 8K time of 24 minutes, 52.3 seconds. Arizona finished 8th as a team. On Nov. 15, Arizona raced in the NCAA West Regional Championships in Colfax, Washington. McCabe also runs track for Arizona. He made four appearances in the outdoor season last spring, finishing in the top 10 three times. He took first at the Aztec Open with a time of 15:13.89 in the 5k race. He ran a time of 10:18.19 in the 3000-meter steeplechase to place fourth at the Jim Click Shootout. He concluded the season with a PR of 14:52.35 in the 5K to finish 10th at the prestigious Mt. SAC Relays. As a prep, he earned eight letters in cross-country and track and field. He was the captain all four years and qualified for Colorado state track meet all four years. He is majoring in physiology.
