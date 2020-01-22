Jeremy Baldes, soccer, Indiana Wesleyan University
Baldes, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, is a junior forward for the Wildcats. He started 13 of 14 games (in which he played) last fall for the NAIA school. In those 14 games, Baldes scored two goals and added an assist. As a sophomore, he started 13 of 15 games he played in and tallied one assist. As a freshman, Baldes started 17 of 23 games and scored two goals and a pair of assists. Baldes was a star player as a prep, helping to lead the Titans to the 2016 Class 4A state championship. He scored 12 goals that season and added a team-best 27 assists while playing in 18 of 20 games. As a junior, he helped TCA to a state runner-up finish.
Titus Grant, soccer, Seattle Pacific University
Grant, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, is a junior forward for the Falcons. He started 15 of the team’s 17 games last fall and led the team in goals with nine. For the second year in a row, he was a unanimous first-team All-GNAC selection. Grant’s goal total was second in the conference. He scored two goals in a match twice. As a sophomore, he started all 17 of the team’s games and led the Falcons with 13 goals. He had a three-goal game against Northwest Nazarene. Grant came off the bench as a freshman and played in 11 games. He had a stellar prep career, leading TCA to the 2016 Class 4A state title with 30 goals. As a junior, he scored a team-best 29 goals while leading the Titans to a state runner-up finish. He also scored 29 goals as a sophomore while leading TCA to another state runner-up finish.
— Compiled by Danny Summers