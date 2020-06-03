060320 we faces jack mcreynolds

McReynolds, a 2018 Rampart High School graduate, is listed on the Mavericks’ website as a junior midfielder. He played in 18 matches (16 starts) last season and did not have any goals or assists. McReynolds redshirted as a freshman. He originally committed to the Air Force Academy. McReynolds enjoyed a solid prep career for coach Karl Anderson. He was a four-year varsity player and was the team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year his junior and senior years. He was also the Class 5A Metro League MVP as a senior when he scored 23 goals and 20 assists (team highs in both categories). He also led the team in scoring as a junior with 10 goals and eight assists. McReynolds is majoring in sports management and plans to pursue a career in sports law or management.

Gossage, a 2018 Liberty High School graduate, is listed as a sophomore offensive lineman on the Tigers’ football website. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Gossage appeared in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. He was also utilized as a blocker on special teams. He helped the Tigers average 41.4 points and 485.6 yards per game, both single-season school records. With Gossage blocking, quarterback Chance Fuller threw for 3,344 yards, the fourth most for a season in FHSU history. Gossage enjoyed a banner prep career for the Lancers. He twice earned all-state honorable mention honors as an offensive lineman and was a two-time first-team all-conference selection. He was a team captain for two years and recorded over 100 pancake blocks in his prep career.

Price, a 2018 Discovery Canyon High School graduate, was in her sophomore season as a pitcher for the Scarlet Knights when the NCAA canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made 15 appearances (8 starts), throwing 44.2 innings with 26 strikeouts. In 2019, Price made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She was the team’s top pitcher, posting a 2.95 ERA in 187.2 innings of work in 41 appearances. She recorded 12 complete games and struck out 122 opponents, including 31 looking. She had a career-high nine strikeouts against Robert Morris. She picked up saves against Columbia and at Virginia. As a prep for the Thunder, Price was the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior. She finished her high school career with 43 wins and 423 career strikeouts in 386 innings. She was a four-year President’s Award for Educational Excellence winner and graduated summa cum laude. Price began her collegiate career at Toledo, but transferred before ever playing a game there. She is majoring in business.

— Compiled by Danny Summers

