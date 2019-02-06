EMMA LIST, BASKETBALL, FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY
List, a 2017 graduate of Discovery Canyon High School and former Pine Creek star, transferred to Florida Gulf Coast from the University of Albany. She is redshirting this season. The 6-foot guard played as a true freshman at Albany. She scored in 26 of 32 games for the Great Danes, who finished 24-8 overall (12-4 in the America East Conference) and made an appearance in the WNIT. Some of her freshman-year highlights included four points and three steals in her collegiate debut against No. 13 Maryland, and a season-high 12 points along with three steals against Holy Cross. She scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds vs Binghamton. Overall, List finished seventh on the team in scoring while registering top-five placements in 3-point field goal percentage, free throw percentage, free throws made, free throws attempted and assists per game. She played just one season at Discovery Canyon after three years for Pine Creek. List is a communications major.
NICEA ELIELY, BASKETBALL, UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
Eliely, a 2016 Rampart High School graduate, is in her junior season as a guard for the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-1 Eliely is averaging 7.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. She has started all 20 games. Eliely scored a season-high 14 points three times, and grabbed a season-best eight rebounds against Kansas. Her career-high in points is 19 against California her freshman year. Eliely has enjoyed a solid collegiate career. She was named Nebraska’s Defensive MVP as a freshman, and was part of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team as a freshman and sophomore. Eliely averaged 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore, despite missing time with an ankle injury early in the year. She started the last 26 games of the season. As a freshman, she started all 29 games, averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds. As a prep, she was the No. 143 overall player in the nation by Blue Star while being ranked as the No. 25 guard in the country by ESPN. Her full name is Queen Nicea Tyana Eliely. Her father, Actual Allah, played basketball collegiately at Colorado State-Pueblo. Eliely is majoring in business administration.
- Compiled by Danny Summers