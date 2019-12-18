Donovan Oldham, basketball, Colorado State University-Pueblo
Oldham, a 2015 Rampart High School graduate, is in his redshirt senior season as a guard for the ThunderWolves. He has started 7 of 8 games and is averaging 7.3 points per contest. He scored a season-high 20 points in 34 minutes against Cameron on Nov. 8. He had a season-high nine rebounds against Northern State on Nov. 22. Oldham was All-RMAC Honorable Mention as a junior. He led the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game. He played and started in all 28 games and averaged a team-high 29.8 minutes per game. He knocked down 34 3-pointers to rank second on the team and shot 43.9%from the field. As a sophomore he started all 28 games and averaged 30.0 minutes per game and ranked third on the team with 11.4 ppg. He scored a career-high 27 points and brought down a career-best 17 rebounds in a win against Johnson & Wales. As a freshman, he played in all 28 games and averaged 15.6 minutes per contest. As a prep, he played in more than 70 varsity games and averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game.
Harmony Pettis, basketball, Colorado State University-Pueblo
Pettis, a 2016 Liberty High School graduate, is in her junior season as a guard for the ThunderWolves. She has played in seven games and started the last three. She played all 40 minutes against Adams State on Dec. 6 in a 64-50 Pueblo victory. Pettis is averaging 5.6 points per game. She scored a season-high 11 against Adams State. She has been well-traveled in her collegiate career. Prior to Pueblo, she played a season at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo. (NAIA) and one season McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. Pettis had a solid prep career at Liberty. She was a four-year letter winner and averaged 14.5 points for her career, She scored over 1,000 points in her career with the Lancers. She received a 2016 U17 Women’s Basketball Invitation and was a four-time U.S. Junior Nationals All-Star.
— Compiled by Danny Summers