David Moore III, football, Southern Utah University (Cedar City)
Moore, a 2020 Pine Creek High School graduate, is listed on the Thunderbirds’ roster as a freshman running back. The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder has been issued jersey No. 37. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to open their season Sept. 5 at home against Dixie State. Southern Utah plays in the FCS Big Sky Conference with such schools as Northern Colorado. Moore heads to Southern Utah with impressive accolades. He was a four-year starter for Pine Creek and amassed 7,627 yards while rushing for 94 touchdowns. He also added 28 receptions for 290 yards and two scores. Pine Creek went 2-1 in Class 4A state championship games during his tenure with the team.
Luke Trujillo, golf, Air Force Academy
Trujillo, a 2018 graduate of Discovery Canyon High School, is in his junior season as a member of the Falcons’ men’s golf team. He played in just a couple of tournaments last spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a freshman he played 27 rounds and tied for second most on team. His season stroke average was 74.63, second on the team His lowest round was a 2-under par 70 — twice. His best tournament finish was 23rd at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational with a three-day score of 217 (+1). Trujillo enjoyed a stellar prep career lettering all four years. He won the Class 4A state individual title as a junior when he led the Thunder to the team state title. He is a member of Squadron 23 Barnstormers. His long-term goal is to be a pilot.
Liam O’Halloran, golf, Montana State University (Billings)
O’Halloran, a 2020 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in his first season as a member of the Yellowjackets’ men’s golf team. Montana State’s fall season is postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Halloran enjoyed an outstanding prep career for the Titans. He was named the team’s most valuable player his final two years and was a four-year letterman. He won an incredible 14 tournaments. He had a low-tournament score of 64. He also had two top-10 state finishes. He is majoring in chemistry.
— Compiled by Danny Summers