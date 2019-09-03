Daniel Carlson, football, Oakland Raiders
Carlson, a 2013 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in his second NFL season as a placekicker for the Silver and Black. In 10 games with the Raiders in 2018, he made 16 of 17 field goals and converted all 18 of his extra-point attempts. His 94% success rate on field goals set a new Raiders team record. Carlson began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2018 draft but was released after two games. Carlson was a superstar kicker in college at Auburn, where he was a two-time finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He is the all-time scoring leader in the history of the famed Southeastern Conference. He made 92 of 114 field-goal attempts and converted all 198 of his extra-point tries. In January 2018, Carlson married Katherine Barker. The two met at Auburn.
Anders Carlson, football, Auburn University
Carlson, a 2017 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in his sophomore season as a placekicker for the Tigers. Like his older brother, Daniel, Carlson redshirted his freshman season at Auburn before taking over in 2018. He converted 44 of 44 extra points and was 15 of 25 on field-goal attempts last fall. He also was 51 of 70 on touchbacks. He was 3 of 5 on field goal tries vs. Washington, with a long kick of 53 yards (second-longest by a freshman in Auburn history). He made 3 of 4 field goals at Mississippi State, and was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts vs. Liberty, with a longest of 53 yards. He had a 3-yard reception at Alabama. He made 9 of 9 extra points in the Music City Bowl. He is a two-time member of the school’s Honor Roll and SEC academic honor roll. This August, he was named to the preseason coaches All-SEC third team by coaches who were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Austin Kaiser, assistant athletic director, Colorado Mesa
Kaiser, a 2009 graduate of The Classical Academy, is the assistant athletic director in charge of student/success compliance for the Mavericks. Kaiser has been in the position since 2016. His duties include monitoring student-athletes academic progress, tutoring, eligibility and other compliance issues as they relate to the athletic department. He also serves as a game-day administrator and assists in other events with Mesa. Kaiser previously worked at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as student-athlete development coordinator. He worked with the football and women’s tennis teams monitoring academic progress, course scheduling and registration and provided individual guidance. He assisted in the eligibility of prospective and current student-athletes. Kaiser was a standout baseball player for the Mavericks, earning numerous awards including 2014 NCAA Division II Baseball Player of the Year in 2014, NCAA Div. II Capital One Academic All-American of the Year, the Tino Martinez Award and the Josh Willingham Award. He played high school baseball for Rampart. He batted .562 as a senior and led Rampart to the Class 5A state semifinals.