Corri Zaiger, soccer, Adams State
Zaiger, a 2016 Rampart High School graduate, is a redshirt junior goalkeeper for the Grizzlies. She has started all 10 games this season, including a match at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Oct. 13. Zaiger played every minute of the 2018 season, racking up 127 saves while facing 351 shots. She appeared in five games as a redshirt freshman, starting three of them. Zaiger earned three varsity letters as a goalkeeper at Rampart for head coach Carisa Bendico. She was named academic all-state as a junior and was a National Honor Society and National Thespian Society member. She carried a 4.04 GPA.
Mollee Heeney, soccer, Adams State
Heeney, a 2016 Air Academy High School graduate is a redshirt junior defender for the Grizzlies. She has started all 10 games this season. She was also a stalwart in her freshman and sophomore seasons, starting all 32 games over that stretch. She made the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic team as a sophomore. Heeney played had a solid prep career. She was the Kadets’ defensive MVP and 1st team all-state as a senior when she was coached by Espen Hosoien. She is majoring in criminology and plans to work for the FBI