Brandon Carlo, hockey, Boston Bruins
Carlo, 23, is a defenseman for the Bruins, who lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to St. Louis in seven games last season. Carlo attended Pine Creek High School as a freshman, but did not play hockey for the Eagles and graduated elsewhere. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder was already well into his club hockey career as a member of the Monument-based Colorado Rampage Triple-A team. Carlo began playing professional hockey at the age of 16 for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. He was considered a top prospect, and in 2015 he was the Bruins’ second-round pick (37th overall) in the NHL Draft. He played in 82 games his rookie year in 2016-17. Last year, he played in 72 games. This season, he has played in 54 games and scored four goals. At age 16, Carlo was a member of the silver-medal-winning Team USA at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in the Czech Republic, and at 18 he competed with the United States’ U20 team at the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. Carlo owns a home in Colorado Springs. His next-door neighbor growing up was current Pine Creek assistant coach —and former Lewis-Palmer head coach — Hal Jordan. Jordan attended Game 7 of last year’s Stanley Cup Finals in Boston.
Anna Kemper, diving, Air Force Academy
Kemper, a 2019 graduate of The Classical Academy, is in her freshman season as a diver for the Falcons. She had the top score among all divers in the 3-meter event during Air Force’s 137-74 victory over Seattle University on Jan. 17. Kemper was a gymnast-turned-diver as a high school freshman and qualified for the Class 5A state finals four times. She competed for Lewis-Palmer in high school since TCA did not have a team. She was a two-time captain for the Rangers. She finished fourth at state as a sophomore and third as a junior. Kemper competed in track and field for TCA in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Also, with eight years of experience in gymnastics, she garnered three state vaulting championships. She graduated TCA Summa Cum Laude with a GPA of 4.2 and was a member of the National Honor Society, and was the vice president of the Student Council. She was named one of The Gazette’s Top-20 Best and Brightest Graduating Seniors in the Class of 2019. She was also recruited by West Point, Annapolis, Northwestern and Penn State. At the AFA, she is a member of Cadet Squadron 11. She is undecided on a major but will be going into the pre-med track with aspirations of being a doctor.
Whitney Moran, lacrosse, Long Island University-Brooklyn
Moran, a 2018 Air Academy High School graduate, is beginning her sophomore season as a midfielder for the Sharks. As a freshman, she appeared in 21 games and started 19. She finished third on the team in draw controls with 45 and scored one goal. Moran had a career-high seven draw controls in a victory over Southern Connecticut State on Feb. 27. She scored the first goal of her career in a win over San Diego State on March 16. Moran enjoyed a solid prep career for the Kadets, where she earned four varsity letters in lacrosse and one in field hockey. She was a captain in lacrosse for three years. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Rotary Champion. Moran is majoring in political science/journalism with a minor in public relations.
— Compiled by Danny Summers