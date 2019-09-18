Athena Kuehn, soccer, University of Minnesota
Kuehn, a 2017 Pine Creek High School graduate, is in her junior season as a defender for the Golden Gophers. She earned Big Ten preseason honors. Kuehn recorded two shots in the season opener against UC-Santa Barbara. She recorded an assist against Ole Miss on Sept. 1. Ole Miss won the game in the 109th minute Kuehn played every minute. She has started all eight games this season. As a sophomore, she started all 23 games. As a freshman, she was a midfielder and appeared in all 19 games off the bench. She scored her first career goal against Michigan State in the 7-1 victory. She assisted on two goals during the season. As a prep, Kuehn was an eight-time letter winner in three sports (track, cross country and soccer). She was the Eagles’ MVP in her senior season (her only season of varsity soccer). She was the cross country team’s MVP as a sophomore. She made the Principal’s Honor Roll all four years and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Jenna McGuire, volleyball, University of Rhode Island
McGuire, a 2016 Liberty High School graduate, is in her senior season as a middle blocker for the Rams. She has yet to play in a set this season. As a junior, she appeared in 90 of the team’s 96 sets played. She led the team in total blocks (95), block solos (11) and blocks per set (1.06). She was third on the Rams in total kills (135) and service aces (16). McGuire took on a starting role as a sophomore, playing in 102 of the team’s 107 sets. She finished second on the team in total blocks (74) while registering 169 kills and 24 digs. As a prep, she was a four-year letter winner for the Lancers and two-year captain. She helped lead the team to the state regionals her sophomore, junior and senior years. She finished her high school career with 677 kills and 215 blocks. McGuire is majoring in business.
- Compiled by Danny Summers